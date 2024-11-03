Seattle Mariners' Division Rival Set to Lose Key Piece of Roster After Contract Decision
On Saturday, Texas Rangers veteran reliever David Robertson opted out of the final year of his contract. That's good news for the Seattle Mariners, as Robertson is a valued member of a bullpen who continues to be quite productive despite being 39 years old.
In short, anything that weakens the Rangers is good news for the Mariners.
Robertson had been set to make $7 million in 2025 with Texas, so he's undoubtedly looking for a more lucrative contract this offseason.
The 39-year-old went 3-4 this season with a 3.00 ERA as the Rangers failed to replicate their World Series season from 2023. They finished third in the American League West behind the Houston Astros and Mariners.
A 16-year veteran, Robertson has been well-traveled throughout his career. He's played for the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins. He's gone 66-46 throughout his career with a 2.91 ERA. He's served as both a closer and a set-up man.
In addition to losing Robertson, the Rangers have even more questions on the pitching staff. Former closer Jose Leclerc is also a free agent, as is starting pitcher Max Scherzer. There are health questions around Jacob deGrom and Jon Gray.
As for Robertson, he'll have no problem finding work this offseason. That work likely won't be with the Mariners though. Projected to have around $20-25 million in salary room this offseason, the M's likely won't use a portion of that on Robertson, though they could use another bullpen arm or two.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: