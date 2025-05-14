Seattle Mariners' Dominant Pitching Causes Yankees to Make Unwanted History of Last 35 Years
The Seattle Mariners earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, walking-off the game in the bottom of the 11th inning.
With the win, Seattle is now 23-18 and in first place in the American League West, while the loss dropped New York to 24-18. They are in first place in the American League East.
While J.P. Crawford will get the credit for having the walk-off single, the Mariners' pitching was the real story of the game.
Bryan Woo, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash, Andres Munoz, Carlos Vargas and Casey Legumina combined to limit the Yankees to just one run (none earned). The M's pitching staff had 13 strikeouts vs. just three walks and allowed only five hits.
Furthermore, the group forced the Yankees into some unwanted history over the last 35 years, according to Kristilyn Hetherington of the Mariners' Communication team:
In the 2-1 win tonight, the Mariners held the Yankees to 0-for-14 with RISP, tying a Yankees franchise record for most hitless AB with RISP (also 0x14 w/RISP on 7/6/1990 vs. MIN).
The pitching staff came up big at a time when the M's really needed it: The win snapped a four-game losing streak and gives the Mariners a chance to win the series on Wednesday afternoon.
First pitch on Wednesday is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo pitches against Will Warren.
Castillo has been up-and-down this year, going 3-3 with a 3.95 ERA. Warren is 2-2 with a 4.75.
