Veteran Infielder Justin Turner Still Could be an Option For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners made their first "big" signing of the offseason when they signed 13-year veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million contract on Jan. 13.
The deal isn't without some questions. Solano is an effective hit-to-contact batter and will boost the on-base potential of the bottom half of the Mariners lineup. But his versatility in the infield at first, second and third base leaves the question of where he'll play on the defense.
But that same multi-faceted experience, and the cheap nature of Solano's contract, could still leave an opening for Seattle to reunite with a veteran first baseman.
The Mariners have been interested throughout the offseason in reuniting with one of two long-time first basemen that had respective stints with the team: Carlos Santana and Justin Turner.
Santana refused a potential two-year deal with Seattle to sign to the Cleveland Guardians on a one-year, $12 million contract.
The Mariners reportedly chose to focus on a reunion with Santana rather than Turner. And at the time of the former's agreement with the Guardians, the club hadn't had more than preliminary discussions with Turner.
But MLB.com's Seattle beat reporter Daniel Kramer pointed out in a recent article that Solano's deal still gives the team financial flexibility to address one more need, such as re-signing Turner:
Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander still have the financial wiggle room to make another addition, with the most logical fit at this stage in the offseason being a reunion with veteran Justin Turner, who remains a free agent and who’d slot in nicely in the first base mix with Luke Raley.
Santana and fellow first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's respective one-year, $12.5 deal could be seen as the benchmark for a deal with Turner.
Before signing Solano, the Mariners had a reported $15-20 million in available payroll. After the agreement with Solano, the team is right on the cusp of what a potential deal with Turner would be if he earns something similar to Santana and Goldschmidt.
Turner, who was acquired by Seattle on July 29, from the Toronto Blue Jays, played 48 games for Seattle in 2024. He batted .264 with five home runs and 24 RBIs.
The addition of Turner would likely mean the Mariners would handle second or third base in-house depending on where the team plans to play Solano.
But what was an uncharacteristically a slow offseason for Seattle will likely pick up in the following weeks.
