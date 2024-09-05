Seattle Mariners Draft Pick Impressing in First Taste of Pro Action
The Seattle Mariners have already proven to have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball, gaining recognition from multiple outlets.
But Seattle's success in the farm system doesn't just extend to its noted batch of Top 100 prospects.
It also expands to its current draft class.
A lot of the Mariners' 2024 selections have already made their professional debuts and some are already making an impression.
Right-handed reliever Will Riley made his professional debut on Tuesday and helped retired the side in order in his one inning of work.
Another 2024 draftee, Josh Caron, is also making an impression.
Caron made his professional debut with the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts on Aug. 14 and has played in 10 games since.
Caron, a catcher drafted in the fourth round out of Nebraska, checked a milestone off the bucket list and hit his first professional home run on Tuesday. His first long ball was a memorable one — a three-run go-ahead shot.
Caron was drafted mainly for his power and his consistent contact, which he displayed with the Cornhuskers.
Caron batted .306 with 16 home runs and 65 RBIs in his final season with Nebraska in 2024.
In his 10 games with the Nuts, he is batting .324 (12-for-37) with his aforementioned home run and eight RBIs. He's caught all 10 games he's played in. In 90 innings behind the plate, he's caught two runners stealing, has helped turn a double play and has committed just three errors in 104 total chances.
First impressions are important. And it looks like Caron is making the most of his.
