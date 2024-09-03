Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Earns Weekly Honor
The Seattle Mariners refrained from calling up any prospects with the Sept. 1 roster expansion, opting instead to go with two pitchers with major league experience.
But that doesn't mean that the Mariners prospects aren't making an impact.
Seattle has had some of the most impressive developing players in the entire league this season including a trio of 19 year-olds in Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes an Michael Arroyo with the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox.
Another prospect with the Mariners' Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers has also been playing well and got an award to prove it.
Cole Young was named the Texas League Player of the Week on Monday for his solid stretch with the Travelers.
Young hit .526 and had 10 hits over his last five games with a home run and four RBIs and had a 1.391 OPS over that stretch.
Young has been one of the best prospects in Seattle's farm system for years. He was drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school and has quickly elevated his stock since.
Young is ranked as the No. 2 Mariners prospect and the No. 36 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline. Baseball America ranks him as the No. 47 prospect in all of baseball and the No. 3 Seattle prospect. He represented the organization along with Harry Ford during the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game.
Young has played the entire season with Arkansas (114 games) and has hit .274 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs. This year is Young's first full one playing Double-A ball.
Young is projected for a 2025 call-up according to MLB Pipeline.
