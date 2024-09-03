Seattle Mariners Well Represented Again in Latest Top 100 Rankings
The Seattle Mariners at the mid-point of the season were already considered to have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. That point was driven home again on Tuesday even as the season nears its end.
Baseball America put out its latest top 100 list on Tuesday and the Mariners once again are the most-represented team on the list.
Shortstop Colt Emerson is the highest-ranked (No. 12) and is the only player ranked in the top 15.
Other players ranked on the top 100 are Lazaro Montes (No. 43), Cole Young (No. 52), Jonny Farmelo (No. 70), Harry Ford (No. 71), Logan Evans (No. 93), Michael Arroyo (No. 98) and Felnin Celesten (No. 100).
Montes, Young, Ford, Evans and Celesten have been featured on Baseball America's top 100 list for most of the season.
Arroyo is a new addition to the list. He leads all minor league levels in home runs from players 19 years-old or younger with 24. He's ranked as Seattle's No. 9 overall prospect
Celesten and Farmelo kept their spots in the top 100 despite suffering season-ending injuries.
Farmelo has been out since mid-June with a knee injury and Celesten underwent season-ending wrist surgery in August.
There's a lot of pessimism around the Mariners' present right now. The major league team is six games out of first in the American League West and 5.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot as of Tuesday.
But it looks like Seattle's future is bright.
