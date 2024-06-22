Mariners Draw Big Break on Saturday, But Can They Capitalize?
The Seattle Mariners have drawn a big break heading into Saturday's matchup with the Miami Marlins, but the question is, can they capitalize?
The M's will no longer be facing Marlins' lefty Jesus Luzardo, who has been scratched with a back issue. Righty Shaun Anderson will be pitching instead.
Per Marlins' reporter Daniel Alvarez-Montes on social media:
injury update:
• Edward Cabrera threw 3.0 IP on Wednesday with AAA-Jacksonville. Will pitch again on Tuesday (4 IP / 60P).
• Bryan Hoeing threw 2.0 IP last night with AAA-Jacksonville. Scheduled to pitch Tuesday (3.0 IP).
• Jesús Luzardo (back) scratched from tomorrow’s start. Will be further evaluated today.
Luzardo is a tough lefty with a mix of high velocity and a good slider, so that's a matchup that would have been tough for Seattle. In getting Anderson, the M's are seeing a pitcher who is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA. He's only made three appearances this year and has totaled only 5.1 innings.
Because he's a right-handed pitcher, the M's can also use their more preferred lineup. Josh Rojas and Luke Raley both haven't started each of the last two games because of lefty starters, so this will be a good chance to get them back in the lineup as well.
As favorable as the matchup looks on paper, the M's have one of the most tepid offenses in the sport and are prone to long droughts of ineffectiveness, so they'll try to capitalize here against one of baseball's worst teams. Miami enters play at 26-49.
First pitch is 1:10 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's suffer brutal walk-off against Marlins, have now lost three straight