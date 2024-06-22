Mariners Suffer Brutal Walk-Off Loss Against Miami Marlins; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners suffered a third straight loss on Friday night, falling 3-2 to the Miami Marlins in extra innings. The M's had a 2-0 lead and failed to add-on offensively, and then missed a chance to score the gifted runner from second in the top of the tenth inning. With the loss, Seattle is now 44-34 and as always, here's how it happened.
The Overwhelming Story
The M's simply failed to capitalize on their opportunity. The Marlins entered play as one of the worst teams in baseball, with pitcher Trevor Rogers sporting a 1-8 record with an ERA over five. Instead of knocking him around early, Seattle got up 2-0 after two innings and then sat back and did nothing for the rest of the game, allowing the Marlins to hang around so they could eventually win it.
The Big Plays
The M's were up 1-0 in the first after a sacrifice fly from Mitch Garver and made it 2-0 in the second on a triple by Ryan Bliss.
Julio Rodriguez made a pair of incredible catches in the first two innings, this one being the second of the two.
The Marlins tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning on solo shots by Bryan De La Cruz and Josh Bell.
After a single, a stolen base, and an infield single in the top of the eighth inning, the M's had runners at first and third with no one out. However, J.P. Crawford, Dylan Moore and Julio Rodriguez all struck out to end the threat and strand the runners.
Seattle also failed to score in the top of the 10th, with Austin Voth giving up a walk-off single to Tim Anderson on the first pitch of the bottom half.
Odds and Ends
Ryne Stanek worked for the second straight day, meaning he's likely unavailable for Saturday... Jesus Luzardo was scratched on Saturday for Miami... Rodriguez had a single... The M's will start Logan Gilbert on Saturday... George Kirby worked 7.0 innings, allowing only the two runs.
