Seattle Mariners Duo Does Something Not Done in last 21 Years of Team History on Friday
The Seattle Mariners routed the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the M's are now 58-53 on the season. Because the Houston Astros also won, the two teams remain tied for first place in the American League West with just about 50 games to play.
The M's utilized the long ball in a big way in this win, getting home runs from Victor Robles, Luke Raley, Justin Turner and Mitch Haniger. Raley hit a three-run homer and Turner hit a grand slam as part of a seven-run second inning that was one of the M's more productive innings of the year.
Raley and Turner also made some Mariners history that hadn't been done in the last 21 years as well.
Per @MarinersPR:
Luke Raley & Justin Turner: first @Mariners duo with a 3-run homer and grand slam in the same inning since John Olerud & Randy Winn on July 30, 2003 vs. Detroit.
It was a great first game in Seattle for Turner, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 2-for-4 as part of a nine-hit effort.
While the offense was great, it wasn't all about the offense. Starting pitcher Bryan Woo threw 7.0 shutout innings in the win, marking the first time as a major leaguer he's completed 7.0 full innings. He allowed five hits and had six strikeouts. He's now 5-1 on the year with a 2.08 ERA.
The Mariners and Phillies will play again on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
