Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore Discusses Gold Glove Award, Maintaining Versatility
SEATTLE — "Versatile" is a word that gets thrown around when describing the Seattle Mariners infield. It's how manager Dan Wilson has referred to the unit on several occasions already this season.
It's an apt description. Donovan Solano, Miles Mastrobuoni, Jorge Polanco and Leo Rivas all can, or have, played multiple positions for the Mariners. And that roster construction is by design.
At best, it gives the team depth, coverage and options. In a worst case scenario, such as injuries, it allows Seattle to slot someone with relatively low drop-off on defense.
"That's what makes our lineup so deep and so flexible, so versatile, is that we have great options everywhere we go," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said before Opening Day on March 27. "That's on us to put the right guys in at the right time and put them in positions to succeed and help them succeed on the field."
It's become an almost organizational philosophy for most infielders to play multiple positions. And none represent that more than Dylan Moore.
Moore's versatility on defense has been the main calling card of his career since he made his major league debut with Seattle in 2019. It paid off in a big way in the offseason when he won the American League Gold Glove award as a utility player.
"I was really humbled by the award," Moore said before a game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday. "And the notification and the gratification. I was really humbled by that. That was a pretty cool thing for me to win."
Moore entered spring training penciled in as the starting second baseman. Ryan Bliss, who's since suffered a left bicep tear that will keep him out until at least August, ended up winning the job. Despite losing out on the chance to be an every day starter, Moore has already flashed his versatility.
He's appeared in eight games as a third baseman, two as a second baseman, one as a first baseman and has been used as a pinch-runner. He's played in 12 games out of a possible 14 entering Saturday.
"I've gone through so many different types of things to do and things not to do," Moore said. "One thing I make sure I don't do, especially in my older age, is do too much down there and then not get in the game then not be ready for when I do start. So just staying ready and make sure not to overdo it, or else you get too tired. ... But also being ready mentally at the drop of the hat when your name is called, that's huge."
In seven seasons with Seattle, Moore has played every single position except pitcher and catcher.
"I wasn't a huge prospect," Moore said. "I could hit in the minor leagues, that's what got me to the big leagues. But I knew that once I got here — it's a different game, different animal. And if you don't hit, and that's your only thing, you don't play for a long time. And I was already pretty good on defense but I wanted to expand that value."
Moore entered the season with a career batting average of .206 with 52 home runs and 173 RBIs in 583 games. He offset his low hitting numbers with a patient approach at the plate that results in a high walk rate and solid speed on the base paths. He's stolen more than 20 bases three of the last four season and swiped 32 bags in 2024.
So far this season, Moore has been hitting at a higher rate than his career numbers. He's batting .286 (8-for-28) with six runs scored, two home runs and two RBIs. He's maintaining his walks and steals, as well. He's drawn a free base four times and has stolen two bases. His walk rate of 12.5% ranks in the 73rd percentile of the league, according to Baseball Savant.
"(The key has been) opening up my versatility on where I can hit the ball," Moore said. "Making sure I can not just hit to the left field, because I'm pretty good at that. But making sure I can also see it deeper and get it to right field. Sequencing my body correctly and just combining the experience over the past however many years it's been and then taking what works and pushing those forward and the stuff that doesn't work, pushing them back."
Moore was the go-ahead run for the Mariners after Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in a 5-3 win against the Rangers on Friday.
Moore likely won't lead the team in hitting by the end of the year, but his experience, preparation, base running and defense will continue to be a point of value for the team throughout 2025.
