Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Bryce Miller Dealing With Soreness
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners won their third contest against American League West rivals in four games after downing the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners starting pitcher, Bryce Miller, allowed one earned run on two hits. He fought through a 30-pitch first inning and got out of a bases-loaded jam that same frame. He threw five innings and struck out a season-high five batters.
Miller has yet to pitch six innings through three starts this season. By his own admission, he's still trying to regain his midseason form.
Some of those struggles could be due to soreness that Miller is currently pitching through.
"I felt like I grinded — getting through some early-season soreness, I think," Miller said in a postgame interview Friday. "And (velocity's) kind of down. But if anything, it kind of proves to me that I can navigate lineups and limit hard contact even without my best stuff. So, really looking forward to couple weeks from now or month or two from now when I'm feeling really good and in midseason form and seeing how that goes."
Miller said the soreness is likely due to the high amount of innings he threw in 2024. In his second major league season last year, he threw 180.1 innings across 31 starts. He pitched 131.1 innings in 25 starts his rookie year in 2023.
"Really the last three starts I haven't felt great," Miller said. "But battling through it, and it'll come through. ... (The soreness is) usually not beginning of the season for me, it's usually midseason. But every year's different. I'm coming off a year where I threw 180 innings and that's the most I've ever thrown. Just trying to adjust body-wise and get through this little stretch and get past it and get back to feeling normal."
Miller's health will be crucial to the pitching staff's success going forward. He finished 2024 with a 2.94 ERA, struck out 171 batters and finished with a 0.98 WHIP.
