Seattle Mariners Veteran Jorge Polanco Accomplishes Incredible Historical Feat on Friday
SEATTLE — There arguably hasn't been a better hitter for the Seattle Mariners than third baseman/designated hitter Jorge Polanco in the early going of 2025.
It's been a great turnaround, as he was coming off arguably the worst season of his career in 2024. He hit .213 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. He underwent offseason surgery to fix a damaged patellar tendon in his left knee.
So far this season, Polanco is hitting .419 (13-for-31) with three runs scored, three home runs and 11 RBIs. He has a slugging percentage of .710 with an OPS of 1.148.
In Friday's 5-3 win against the Texas Rangers, Polanco went 3-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored.
Friday was the Seattle veteran's third three-hit game this season through 14 games played for the team. Per the postgame notes shared by Mariners PR, Polanco is the 11th player in franchise history to have a trio of three-hit games through the team's first 14 games.
Polanco is the first player to accomplish that feat since Nelson Cruz did it in 2015. What's even more impressive is that Polanco has played just nine games due to scheduled off days for his injury maintenance, and multiple days on the paternity list due to the birth of his child. He's also been limited recently to hitting just from his left side due to soreness while hitting right-handed.
Polanco's resurgence has been the biggest bright spot for Seattle's offense in the early part of the season. If he continues at this current pace, Polanco could be due for his first All-Star selection since he was with the Minnesota Twins in 2019.
The Mariners will take on the Rangers again on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
