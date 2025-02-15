Seattle Mariners Dynamite Reliever Scheduled to Take Significant Step in Injury Return
Seattle Mariners fans got great news on Saturday morning as Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported that reliever Matt Brash is scheduled to throw a light bullpen on Saturday. It will be his first official 'pen of the spring.
Brash missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing internal brace surgery. The M's front office has said that Brash should be back by the end of April, but injury timelines are always moving targets.
Nonetheless, this is a great development for Brash and the Mariners, who missed him in their bullpen last season.
The 26-year-old Brash is one of the nastiest pitchers in all of baseball, complete with a triple-digit fastball and a wicked slider (when healthy). He went 9-4 in 2023 for Seattle with a 3.06 ERA and led baseball in appearances with 78. He made his major league debut in 2022 and made five starts before heading to Triple-A and resurfacing as a dynamite reliever.
The Mariners hope that they can pair him with Gregory Santos and Andres Munoz at the back-end of the 'pen to give themselves a three-headed monster at the end of a game. Furthermore, an improved 'pen would likely take some of the pressure off of the starting rotation group, which wouldn't be forced into going as deep into games.
When the Mariners bullpen is at its best, it likely features Brash, Munoz, Santos, Troy Taylor, Trent Thornton and Collin Snider. Eduard Buzardo, Gabe Speier, Tayler Saucedo and Shintaro Fujinami are other names to watch.
