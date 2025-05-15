Seattle Mariners Early Lead Dissipates in 3-2 Loss to New York Yankees
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners followed one of their most impressive stretches in recent history with one of their most disappointing. The Mariners lost 3-2 to the New York Yankees on Wednesday and finished 1-5 in a six-game homestead. Seattle dropped to 23-19 with the loss and saw their lead in the American League West fall to one game over the Athletics by the end of the game.
"Another close ball game today," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Seems like we play a lot of close ones with the Yankees. (Came) up on the short end of this one. ... We hit some balls hard in situations and came up shy. Obviously, the close ones are tough. Day off tomorrow and we start the road trip in San Diego and turn the page and get rolling."
Seattle began the game with all of the momentum. In the first at-bat of the game, Julio Rodriguez made a leaping grab at the left field wall to rob New York center fielder Trent Grisham of a solo home run. Rodriguez missed a leaping grab, also on a Grisham hit, in the first game of the series on Monday.
"That's what, probably, I was even more excited (about)," Rodriguez said after the game. "Obviously, I had a chance to make a play in that first game of the series. And this one I was able to do it, actually. So I was pretty hype. Especially taking a run away, too. ... Looking forward to getting many more though."
Neither side was able to get much going in terms of offense in the first two innings. The Yankees left two runners in scoring position in the top of the first and were retired in order in the second.
The Mariners made the most of their first real opportunity in the bottom of the third. With two outs and the bases loaded, Rodriguez hit a two-run double to score Leody Taveras and Leo Rivas. That hit gave Seattle a 2-0 lead. The Mariners had chance to tack on more, but left two runners stranded at second and third after Cal Raleigh lined out on a hard hit to Cody Bellinger in right field.
The Yankees didn't score their first run of the game until the top of the sixth. Jasson Dominguez hit an RBI double to score Anthony Volpe and cut Seattle's lead to 2-1.
It was the only blemish on an otherwise stellar day for Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo. He threw six innings, struck out six, walked two and allowed one earned run on six hits. It was his third quality start in his last four outings.
"I think all the merit goes to the work the pitching coach and I did since the last start," Castillo said postgame via translator Freddy Llanos. "Correcting any little things that needed to be corrected. And I think, based off that work, we were able to get the outing that we did today."
New York did it's damage after Castillo was pulled. Paul Goldschmidt, who pinch-hit for catcher J.C. Escarra, hit a solo home run on the first pitch he saw off Gabe Speier to lead off the seventh. That homer tied the game 2-2.
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge had the go-ahead hit for his team in the top of the eighth: a 444-foot, 117.7 mph solo homer off Carlos Vargas that resulted in the eventual final of 3-2. It was his major league-leading 15th home run of the season.
Before the top of the eighth, Judge was held relatively quiet across the series, at least by his standards. He went 4-for-10 a double and an RBI before his homer.
"He's a tough hitter, there's no doubt about it," Wilson said. "I commend (Vargas) on coming back after surrendering that lead-off homer. It can be tough to come back the rest of that inning. Continued to throw the ball really well. It's just a tough break at that point."
Seattle had an opportunity to tie or retake the lead in the top of the eighth. It had runners on first and second with one out before Dylan Moore grounded into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
New York closer Luke Weaver earned his fourth save of the season by striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth.
The Mariners will have the day off Thursday before beginning the first leg of a 10-game road trip on Friday. Seattle will play the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. PT. Stephen Kolek will start for the Padres against a to-be-determined Mariners starter.
