BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Place Another Starter on IL, But Provide Optimistic News
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' injury woes to their pitching staff continued on Wednesday morning. Third-year starter Bryce Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, according to a news release sent out by the team.
Left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Diaz was recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move. Miller's IL placement was retroactive to May 12.
Miller has struggled with various nagging ailments this season. He's had a sore arm and a tight back across various outings this season. Miller said he grew more uncomfortable in the late stages of his start of last start on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. He threw five innings, struck out three, walked two and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits (one home run). He has a 5.22 ERA this season with 35 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched across eight starts, and has walked 21 batters.
"It's frustrating," Miller said in a postgame interview May 11. "The main thing is, as a starter, you get deep into games and you give the team a chance. I feel like as the games have gone on and I've gotten deeper into the games I haven't been able to do that. And it's been almost an uphill battle as the game goes on to feel fresh and ready to go."
Though the injury news is rough, it seems like the Mariners and Miller avoided a worst-case scenario.
Seattle general manager Justin Hollander went on Seattle Sports 710 soon after the news broke and said the team expects close to the minimum stay on the IL for the Texas A&M product, which would be May 27. Hollander said Miller received a cortisone shot in his elbow and the injury was not UCL-related. Miller will be shut down from throwing for four days and the team will reassess.
In addition to the physical struggles, Miller talked about changing his mental approach after his recent start. Miller's stay on the IL could be the mental and physical break needed for him to get back on track.
Seattle has used seven starting pitchers this season after using that number all last year. Diaz would be the eighth if he starts on a bullpen day, which he did last season.
