Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryan Woo in Elite and Historic Company After Latest Start
SEATTLE — Bryan Woo has been far and away the most consistent starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners this season, and he showed that again on Tuesday night in a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees.
Woo had a 6.1-inning quality start on Tuesday against the Yankees. He struck out six batters, didn't walk a hitter, allowed four hits and didnt' give up a run. His latest outing was his sixth quality start of the year and put him in some elite company.
Per postgame notes shared by Mariners PR, Woo became the first Seattle starting pitcher to go six or more innings in his first eight starts of the season since Hisashi Iwakuma in 2014. Iwakuma had nine starts of that ilk to start that season.
Woo's eighth six-plus-inning start tied him for the most in baseball this year with Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Woo's start also placed him on a historic list among many notable names.
Tuesday marked the seventh start of Woo's career where he pitched six or more innings and didn't walk a hitter. Walter Johnson (10 from 1908-1913), Pete Donohue (nine from 1923-26), Bret Saberhagen (nine from 1984-89), Christy Mathewson (eight from 1902-06), and Clayton Kershaw (eight from 2010-13) are the only pitchers with more games in that category before turning 26-years-old. Woo will be 25-years-old for the rest of the season and can rise on that list before his year is done.
The Mariners have had two starting pitchers (Logan Gilbert and George Kirby) land on the injured list this season with respective injuries. They've had seven different pitchers start games this season. Woo's consistency has helped elevate the staff, and that will likely be the case until Kirby and Gilbert return.
The Mariners are 23-18 and in first place in the American League West entering play on Wednesday.
