Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh's Historic Season Not a Surprise For Teammates
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is on pace to have the greatest season by a catcher in MLB history.
Raleigh has already set the MLB records for most home runs by a catcher and switch-hitter before the All-Star Break, and is on pace to break the single-season American League record for homers, currently owned by Raleigh's competition for the AL MVP award, Aaron Judge.
In 77 games as of Wednesday, Raleigh has scored 58 runs and has hit 15 doubles and a major league-leading 32 home runs with 69 RBIs (also the most in the majors). He's slashed .281/.386/.667 with a 1.053 OPS.
Raleigh's historic season has drawn the attention of various publications and fans outside of the Pacific Northwest. But none of his teammates are shocked at how well the Platinum Glove-winning catcher is performing.
Seattle's All-Star closer, Andres Munoz, went on MLB Radio on Tuesday and detailed Raleigh's preparation and work ethic that has led his current season.
"I saw all the things he does here to get ready for a game," Munoz said. "And it's amazing how he prepares mentally and physically. ... Us, as his teammates, know why he's having that success. Because all the effort he puts into everything that he's doing, it's giving him results. I say (this) a lot, all the time while I am pitching, I am 100% confident on the pitch that he is calling, because I know the reason behind it. I know how much he's studied for (knowing that), and all those things."
Munoz, Raleigh and the rest of the Mariners will look to clinch a series win against the Minnesota Twins at 4:40 p.m. PT on Wednesday at Target Field.
