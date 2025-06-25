Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh's Historic Season Not a Surprise For Teammates

Cal Raleigh:

- First switch-hitter EVER with 30+ HR before the All-Star break

- Fastest to 30 HR in a season (75 games) since Barry Bonds and Luis Gonzalez in 2001

- Joins Ken Griffey Jr. (3x) as the only Mariners players to hit 30+ HR before the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/S3UOjZrdDr