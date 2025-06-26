Seattle Mariners Offense Runs Out of Steam in 2-0 Loss to Minnesota Twins
The Seattle Mariners offense has been one of the best in baseball since their road trip began June 20, but it finally hit a bump in the road in a 2-0 loss against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The Mariners fell to 41-38 with the loss and dropped to 5.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.
The Mariners couldn't take advantage of a quality start from starting pitcher George Kirby. He went six innings, struck out three, walked one and allowed one earned run on three hits.
Kirby was outdueled by Twins starter Joe Ryan. He fanned eight batters in six innings. He allowed three hits and didn't walk a batter or give up a run.
The lone blemish for Kirby came in his final inning of work. With Byron Buxton on second and two outs, Willi Castro hit an RBI single to bring him home and put Minnesota in front 1-0.
After Kirby's day was done, Eduard Bazardo was tasked with taking over in the seventh inning for his eighth appearance in 12 days. He gave up his first earned run since June 3 — a solo home run to Kody Clemens for the eventual final of 2-0.
Seattle found small openings amidst Ryan's own respective quality start, but failed to take advantage of them. Julio Rodriguez got on second in the top of the first, but was left stranded. The club got another two on base in the top of the second, but both were left on.
The club also got runners on in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings, but failed to move runners past second base. The Mariners finished the game 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and stranded five.
Seattle will look to close out the four-game set with a series win at 10:10 a.m. PT on Thursday. Emerson Hancock will start for the Mariners and Simeon Woods Richardson will take the mound for the Twins.
