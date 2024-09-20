Seattle Mariners Facing Even More Uncertainty in Broadcast Booth Heading into Offseason
We heard earlier this week that the Seattle Mariners could lose versatile broadcaster Dave Sims this offseason. Sims has reportedly interviewed for the New York Yankees radio vacancy and seems to have interest in a return to the East Coast.
He's been with the Mariners since 2007.
However, it's not just Sims who is facing uncertainty moving forward. According to the Seattle Times, television broadcaster Mike Blowers is also not a guarantee to be back - at least for the rest of this season.
From Adam Jude:
Blowers, 59, has been absent from Mariners’ ROOT Sports broadcasts for more than a week. Angie Mentink and Ryan Rowland-Smith have been the analysts during recent ROOT Sports broadcasts.
It’s not clear if Blowers will return to the broadcasting booth this season.
Blowers had missed a considerable portion of the 2023 season because of a string of health-related issues.
Blowers has also been with the Mariners since 2007, the same as Sims.
A popular figure in Mariners history, Blowers spent parts of 11 years in the big leagues with the Yankees, Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics. He was a major part of the 1995 Mariners that got the organization to the playoffs for the first time. He hit .257 that season with 23 homers and 96 RBI, the best year of his career by far.
All in all, he was with the Mariners from 1992-1995, then again in 1997 and again in 1999. Blowers was a lifetime .257 hitter with 78 homers and 365 RBI.
He played his college ball at Tacoma Community College and the University of Washington.
