Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher on Track to Make Organizational History in 2024
Entering play on Thursday at 77-75 on the year, the Seattle Mariners don't look like they'll be headed to the playoffs this season. That said, pitcher Bryce Miller looks like he's headed for the team record books.
Miller went six innings on Wednesday night against the New York Yankees. He allowed just one run, lowering his home ERA for the season to 1.96.
Before the game came out, @MarinersPR put out a note that his then 1.99 ERA was the second-best home ERA in team history. His new 1.96 ERA is still second, trailing only Randy Johnson back in 1997.
The 26-year-old Miller has been incredible for Seattle this season. He's gone 11-8 in total with a 3.06 ERA. He's struck out 166 batters in 173.1 innings, debuting a new splitter this season which has helped give him another out pitch.
He's paired with George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo and Bryan Woo to make up the best rotation in all of baseball. Seattle has 89 quality starts this year, by far the most in all of baseball.
Miller has also posted a .992 WHIP.
His next start is likely to come next week in Houston against the Astros. If he pitches in the final series, it would be another home start against the Oakland Athletics. If the M's are so far out of the race, they may elect to curb his innings and get him an early jump on the offseason.
Seattle will take on the Yankees again on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the meaning of the M's loss on Thursday to the Texas Rangers and the dominance of Bryan Woo on Wednesday against the Padres. He's joined by Joe Doyle of the "Over Slot" podcast to talk about the M's roster and looming issues, and then he talks with Kevin Kugler of FS1, who was on the call for Woo's start. CLICK HERE:
BOOMSTICK BABY: Reports are out that Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims is up for the Yankees radio job. Here's the latest.
ET TU, Victor?: Victor Robles, who has been one of the shining lights of the M's seasons, made a critical error on Tuesday. Here's the play. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: