Seattle Mariners Fan Shares Awesome Moment with Houston Astros Slugger
The Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon by a score of 6-4 to salvage game three of the three-game set at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the M's are now 53-48 on the season and in a virtual tie with the Astros for first place in the American League West.
Outside of the M's win, the coolest things to happen in the game centered around Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez.
Alvarez, one of the most impactful sluggers in the game, hit for the cycle in the loss. After the game, Mariners fan Amy Franz, who is best known for being the "Ichimeter Hit Lady," was able to give the home run ball back to Alvarez to commemorate his day.
She posted about the experience on social media:
Dear @Astros @Mariners I have Yordan Alvarez Home Run Ball. It’s worth more to him than me being as he hit for the cycle. Please find a way for me to get it to him.
For those wondering, I was able to congratulate @Astros Yordan and give him the piece of history that he earned. I did not ask for anything in return, but he made sure that I received an autographed ball to show his appreciation. Congrats Yordan, and thanks for the ball.
Though the Mariners and the Astros are bitter rivals, that's a great story from a longtime Mariners fan. Also, credit to Alvarez for recognizing the selflessness of Franz as well.
A wholesome story and a Mariners win, what a way to spend a Sunday.
