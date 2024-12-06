Seattle Mariners Fan-Favorite Victor Robles Gets Own Graphic Outside T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners have a lot of work to do this offseason as they attempt to get back to the playoffs for the second time in four years. The M's have holes to fill all over the infield, while also needing help in the bullpen.
However, the one spot they appear to be set is in the outfield, where they have Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles.
The 27-year-old Robles has become a fan-favorite in Seattle after signing with the M's this past June. With a fun-loving nature and zest for the game, Robles put together a great run with the Mariners in 2024. In just 77 games, he hit .328, posting a .393 on-base percentage and stealing 30 bases vs. just one caught stealing.
While it's hard to see him replicating those numbers over a full 162-game season in 2025, Robles should continue to be an impactful player for Seattle. He's also a reliable defender who figures to see most of his time in right field. He can hit at the top of the order, or can slide down to lengthen the lineup if the M's go out and add offensive pieces this offseason.
Robles earned a two-year contract extension from the Mariners in August for his efforts, and now he's earned a little more love from the organization by getting his own graphic on the concourse at T-Mobile Park.
You can see the picture of it below:
An eight-year veteran, Robles is a former top prospect in all of baseball. He won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.