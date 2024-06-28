Mariners' Fan Group Puts Out Viral Call to Support Julio Rodriguez on Friday Night
It's been a rough year at the plate for Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez and one M's fan group is looking to help him turn it around.
The M's group @MarinersAccess_ put out the viral call on "X" to give Rodriguez a standing ovation during his first at-bat on Friday night:
SPREAD THE WORD MARINERS FANS
Tomorrow, let’s come together to give Julio Rodriguez a standing ovation in his first plate appearance, share this with everyone you know.
We need to get this message out to EVERYONE attending that game tomorrow.
Work your magic #Mariners
They say in the post "When Julio comes to the plate for the first time tomorrow night (Friday), let's come together and give him a standing ovation to show him that we the fans have his back. He is our superstar, let's help him get his swagger back."
It's a nice show of support by this group of M's fans, who likely understand that the best way to improve the Mariners offense is by getting Rodriguez to be the best version of himself. After hitting 32 homers and bringing in 103 runs last season, Rodriguez has just seven homers this year and has become a glorified singles hitter at this point.
And for Rodriguez, if this actually ends up happening, it will surely feel good as well. Rodriguez clearly has looked frustrated at the plate for large portions of the year and has likely seen the mounting frustration about his play on social media.
The Mariners play the Twins at 6:40 p.m. PT and Rodriguez will bat either second or third in the bottom of the first inning.
