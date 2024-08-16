Seattle Mariners Fans and Personalities Once Again Melt Down on "X" Over Team's Failures
The Seattle Mariners delivered one of their worst performances of the year this week, getting swept by the lowly and rebuilding Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
The losses, coupled with the Houston Astros having won eight straight games, have dropped the Mariners to 3.0 games back in the American League West, their biggest deficit all season. Furthermore, they are also 3.5 games back in the AL wild card chase.
Not only did the M's get swept, but they got swept in painstaking fashion. They were railroaded 15-1 on Tuesday night and then surrendered eighth-inning home runs to lose by one-run on both Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.
As the M's continue to play a frustrating brand of baseball that has seen them go 11-13 since the All-Star break, fans and personalities surrounding the team have had enough, melting down on "X" and other platforms.
This one comes from Nathan Bishop, who appeared on 93.3 KJR on Thursday:
#MollyWhop reaction, a thread
"They had a 10 game lead in the worst division in the sport. What more are they going to get? It's never going to get easier for them than this, you guys."
From Dave "Softy" Mahler of KJR:
Mariners fired Brant Brown May 31st. They were 28th in runs scored and led the league in K's.
They are 27th now in runs scored and still lead the league in K's.
Firing him did nothing.
From Brock Huard of Seattle Sports 710:
I wonder if Servais has one last closed door meeting left in him for this group that just played some of the most un-inspired offensive baseball we’ve watched all season.
And we’ve watched A LOT of it #Brutal
From former Mariners writer Larry Stone:
Firing the offensive coordinator didn’t solve the Mariners hitting problems. Getting 2 new bats at the deadline didn’t solve them. Activating Julio didn’t solve them. I think we can safely say this is just who they are.
And from @MarinerMuse:
Javy off of a Muñoz slider! What a baseball team. Congrats to everyone involved.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 3:40 p.m. ET. Paul Skenes (PIT) will pitch against Logan Gilbert in a battle of aces.
