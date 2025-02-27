Seattle Mariners Fans Go Viral For Sign at Spring Training Game vs. Athletics
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Athletics on Wednesday in spring training action at the Peoria Sports Complex. And while Rowdy Tellez's home run or Colt Emerson's slick play were certainly nice, they weren't the true highlights of the game.
A pair of fans were, as they went viral among the M's internet community for a message they delivered to team owner John Stanton.
The sign reads "one owner away from the playoffs," implying that Stanton is not doing enough to get the M's over the hump.
This offseason, the Mariners essentially sat out free agency, only signing veteran infielder Jorge Polanco and infielder Donovan Solano to modest one-year deals. They were deemed as fits all offseason for guys like Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso, but they didn't even engage in conversations for them. Over the last six-seven years, the M's have made financial commitments to Julio Rodriguez, Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray, but that's been the extent of it, and Ray was traded away to the San Francisco Giants last offseason.
The Mariners enter this season with a golden opportunity to win the American League West, as the Houston Astros have taken a step back after losing Bregman, Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker, but it remains to be seen if the roster will hold up.
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play on Thursday with split-squad action. The M's will take on the Giants in Peoria while battling the Texas Rangers on the road in Surprise, Ariz.
Opening Day is March 27.
