Seattle Mariners Fans, Personalities React to Dave Sims Leaving Organization on Social Media
On Thursday, longtime Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims announced he was leaving the organization for a job with the New York Yankees.
Sims has spent 18 years with the Mariners, delivering some of the most iconic calls in team history.
After the news broke, some of your favorite M's personalities reacted on social media:
Per Alex Mayer of ROOT Sports:
Congratulations Dave, and best of luck with the @Yankees! I am going to miss road trips together, our conversations about baseball history, music, football & everything else. Thanks for being a great friend.
See you in New York!
And from Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
And there it is. A huge congratulations to Dave Sims. Going to miss him!
From popular M's user @MarinerMuse:
Ah man. Figured it would be coming, but man. This is a tough one. Super excited for Dave, though.
From the Mariners themselves:
Hey now, hey now, hey now!
To the voice of so many special memories and moments, thank you for your timeless calls and tireless dedication @davesims_, ! All the best in the Big Apple
From former Mariners outfielder Cameron Maybin:
Shout out to the legend and my friend and media mentor the Yankees @davesims_ couldn't have found a better replacement for the forever voice of the yankees John Sterling!
And from Kevin Martinez, who works with the Mariners:
Thanks for 18 years of dedication to our organization and community, @davesims_. You will be missed. #HeyNow
You can re-live some of the best Sims calls with the Mariners by clicking this link.
