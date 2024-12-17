Seattle Mariners Fans React Negatively to Team After Post on "X"
On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners social media team tried to put out a graphic getting the fans excited for the 2025 season, which begins in exactly 100 days.
However, the fans weren't having it, taking out the frustrations of the offseason on the poor people running the "X" account...
You can see several the posts below, some of which implored the ownership group to "sell the team." John Stanton and Co. have reportedly only given the Mariners a $15-20 million budget this offseason and the payroll is running significantly lower than even back in 2018.
Mariners fans are upset after the team missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, each time falling short by just one game. Furthermore, the M's haven't made one single move this offseason that is seen as helping the major league roster despite the fact that they have needs at first base, second base and third base.
Also, the Mariners have reportedly engaged in conversations about trading starting pitcher Luis Castillo, all because they have to work within a very specific set of payroll rules.
Also, the Mariners are the only team in baseball to never make the World Series, and they have made the playoffs jsut one time since the 2002 season.
If you add all that together, that's where the frustration comes from. The Mariners are set to open up the 2025 season next March 27 when they host the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. The A's will be spending the 2025 season playing in Sacramento.
