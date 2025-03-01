Seattle Mariners First Baseman Luke Raley Returns Against Chicago White Sox
The Seattle Mariners have put together many different lineup configurations and combinations in the first week of spring training.
A lot of these different lineups are due to the Mariners trying to get their prospects some significant playing time. But it's also because some players have been unavailable.
Leo Rivas has been day-to-day with a left ankle injury and Seattle is slowly working Jorge Polanco back after offseason knee injury to repair a damaged left patellar tendon.
Mariners first baseman Luke Raley has also been absent from the team for several days. But it hasn't been related to an injury.
Raley was originally penciled in to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers but was scratched because his wife went into labor.
Raley returned to the team and will start at first and hit cleanup against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Seattle's offense against the White Sox closely resembles the one it will likely have against the Athletics on opening day on March 27.
With the exceptions of Polanco (third base) and Randy Arozarena (left field), every player in the Mariners order is expected to start at the position they're slotted for when the season begins. The only exception is Mitch Garver, who's status as the team's go-to designated hitter is still in question with Mitch Haniger and Rowdy Tellez on the team.
Raley hit .243 last season with career-highs in home runs (22) and RBIs (58) in a 137 games, which was also a career-high.
Now that Raley is back in the fold, the Mariners can send out the major league lineup more often.
