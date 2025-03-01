Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Jackson Kowar Touches 90 MPH-Range in Surgery Recovery
The Seattle Mariners bullpen, a question mark in 2024, is expected to be healthy in 2025. It starts with Matt Brash, but it filters to others as well.
Brash, who led Seattle in innings pitched in 2023, is expected to be back in the bullpen by late April or early May barring an unexpected setback.
Beyond him, the M's are looking forward to the return of Jackson Kowar, who they acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 3, 2023. The M's shipped out starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and starting position players Evan White (first base) and Jarred Kelenic (outfield in that deal.
Kowar also missed 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. He's not on the same trajectory as Brash, but is making progress.
According to The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish, Kowar is back up to 88-90 miles an hour on his fastball in bullpen sessions via a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).
Kowar's fastball normally averages out at 93-95 miles an hour. His heater has topped out at 97 MPH.
Kowar hasn't made more than 23 appearances in a single season (2023). He's had 39 outings in three major league seasons. in 2023, Kowar had a career-best 6.43 ERA and struck out 29 batters across 28 innings pitched.
The Mariners got career-best seasons out of Austin Voth and Kowar's old bullpen-mate with the Royals, Collin Snider, in 2024.
If the bullpen is still in need of improvement by the time Kowar returns healthy, he could contribute in a meaningful way.
