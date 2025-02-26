Seattle Mariners First Baseman Luke Raley Scratched From Game Due to Birth of His Child
The Seattle Mariners have deployed a healthy balance of major league starters and prospects in the early spring training games so far. First baseman Luke Raley was expected to be one of the starters in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 25. But he was scratched from the lineup and replaced with Tyler Locklear.
The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish posted on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) explaining that Raley was scratched due to his wife going into labor.
Raley had a career season for Seattle in 2024. He was acquired in a one-for-one deal on Jan. 5, 2024, that sent Jose Caballero to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Raley hit .243 with a career-high 22 home runs and 58 RBIs last season. He took over as the team's de facto starting first baseman after the Mariners traded former All-Star Ty France to the Cincinnati Reds.
Raley is expected to be platooned at first base in 2025 with one of Seattle's big offseason signings and 14-year veteran Donovan Solano.
Raley is expected to be one of the best sluggers on the Mariners in 2025. Behind Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, there's an argument he's the best power-hitter on the team. One of the Raley's highlight home rus in 2024 was a 459-foot home run that went to the third deck in right field during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 2.
Whatever Raley does in 2025, his child will get to witness it. Congratulations to Raley and his family.
