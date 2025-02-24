Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Talks About Mitch Garver's New Batting Approach
How good the Seattle Mariners offense will be in 2025 will hinge on whether or not several players can respond after a down 2024.
One of those players is backup catcher Mitch Garver.
The Mariners gave Garver the largest contract for a free agent position player in the Jerry Dipoto hour (two years, $24 million). The deal came after 2023, where he hit .270 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 87 games in 2023. He capped his solid season off by winning a World Series with Seattle's American League West rivals, the Texas Rangers.
In Garver's first season in the Pacific Northwest, he batted .172 with 15 homers and 51 RBIs in a single-season career-high 114 games.
Garver acknowledged his poor performance during last season and came into big league camp eager to turn the page to 2025. And early returns indicate he's ready to do just that.
Garver received three plate appearances during Seattle's 11-5 spring training win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 23. Garver reached base safely all three times (two hits, one walk). He went 2-for-2 with two runs. He had a noticeable change in his batting stance that seemed to help him make solid contact.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson commented on Garver's offseason work and change in mechanics in a news conference before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Feb. 24.
"He put a lot of work into his body, no question," Wilson said. "And I know he thought a lot about his swing, and I know he had some conversations with (Edgar Martinez) about it. I just love the fact that he's come out here, and he was very patient yesterday. Two-strike at-bat, I think he got a two-strike leaning to left, hit the ball really hard, being more patient at the plate. He's got a good eye and really can attack the zone where he likes the ball to be. I thought yesterday his at-bats were great. It's a direct reflection of what he did in the offseason and how he's built his body back. And he's in a good place, mentally as well, as he approaches spring training. He's done a lot of work, and we saw the fruits of that yesterday."
If Garver bounces back, it would give Seattle more capable options at designated hitter. It would also make the squad more comfortable in giving Cal Raleigh more breaks at catcher.
Raleigh led the league in innings caught in 2024 and dealt with a variety of injuries and ailments down the stretch.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
WATCH: BRYAN WOO REACTS TO ANDRES MUNOZ'S NEW PITCH: The Seattle Mariners closer's "kick-change" pitch is turning heads in spring training, even among his own teammates. CLICK HERE
VICTOR ROBLES GETS NEW LOOK TO MATCH TEAMMATES: Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena arrived to spring training with blonde hair and Julio Rodriguez and Robles both got new hair to match. CLICK HERE
EMERSON HANCOCK DISCUSSES SPRING TRAINING DEBUT, NEW PITCH-MIX: Hancock talked about working to expand his arsenal and his solid debut in spring training against the Arizona Diamondbacks. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.