WATCH: Bryan Woo Has Hilarious Reaction to Andres Munoz's New Pitch
The Seattle Mariners pitching staff hasn't rested on its laurels so far in spring training.
Throughout the offseason and big league camp, Mariners starting pitchers Bryce Miller, Emerson Hancock and Logan Gilbert have confirmed that they're testing out new pitches. Bryan Woo was working on different breaking and off-speed offerings when he was recovering from a hamstring injury last season.
But the pitch that's been generating the most attention in recent days is closer Andres Munoz's new "kick" changeup.
Munoz threw it for the first time in a bullpen Feb. 22 before Seattle's game against the Los Angeles Angels. The pitch drew audible surprise from starting catcher Cal Raleigh. Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth called it the best pitch he's ever seen.
Woodworth's comments might not be hyperbolic, either. Per reports from various media members out of camp, the "kick-change" clocks in at 91-93 miles an hour and has 10 inches of vertical drop.
Munoz uncorked the pitch two more times during a bullpen session the morning of Feb. 24 and drew quite a reaction from Woo, who was watching the bullpen in the background.
Munoz has thrown the kick-change to catchers less than a handful of times, but the early returns look good.
The possibility of Munoz having another put-away pitch is frightening for the rest of the league. Munoz was already one of the most dangerous closers in baseball.
Munoz made the first All-Star game of his career in 2024 after a career-best season. He had a 2.12 ERA and struck out 77 batters in 59.1 innings pitches across 60 appearances. He had 22 saves in 27 opportunities.
Munoz had a three-pitch mix of a slider, sinker and four-seam fastball in 2024, according to Baseball Savant. His fastball consistently hit triple-digits and he had a put-away rate of 29.2% on his slider and 36.8% on his sinker, respectively.
If Munoz can utilize that new throw in a game scenario, he might put capable of having a season even better than 2024.
