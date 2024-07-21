BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Star Exits Game With Troubling Injury
SEATTLE — Every Seattle Mariners fan in attendance at T-Mobile Park gasped after franchise star and starting center fielder Julio Rodriguez stayed down on the ground after colliding with the wall in left-center field on Sunday in a game against the Houston Astros.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Astros' Yordan Alvarez hit it deep to left-center field. Rodriguez attempted to make the catch and collided with the wall as a result.
The play resulted in an RBI triple for Alvarez. More importantly, it knocked Rodriguez out of the game.
Rodriguez clutched his ankle and went down immediately after colliding with the wall. He was down for an extended period of time as the training staff went out on the field to asses his condition.
Rodriguez eventually stood and walked off the field with the training staff side-by-side with him. Victor Robles moved over into Rodriguez's spot at center from his position in right. The score was 3-2 Mariners when Rodriguez exited the game.
Rodriguez has played the most games for the Seattle this season (100) and has been on a tear in July. He's hitting .400 (18-for-45) with four home runs and eight RBIs. He had previously missed a few games earlier this season with a quad injury.
The Mariners lost the first two games in the series against Houston on Friday and Saturday and will be neck-and-neck with the Astros for in the American League West race for the near future.
There was no update on Rodriguez's condition during the game but we will have more later.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ASTROS SHUT DOWN MARINERS: The Houston Astros pulled even with the Seattle Mariners in the American League West with a 3-0 shutout on Friday at T-Mobile Park. CLICK HERE
MARINERS' CITY CONNECT UNIS LOSE THEIR CHARM: The Seattle Mariners lost their first game in their City Connect uniforms this season with a 3-0 loss against the Houston Astros on Friday. CLICK HERE
ASTROS MAKE MARINERS PAY: Seattle Mariners once again can't take advantage of scoring chances and squander a lead in 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady