Seattle Mariners Franchise Star Slotted at Designated Hitter For Series Finale
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will attempt to win their first series of the Dan Wilson era on Sunday in a rubber match against the San Francisco Giants.
Unfortunately for the Mariners, their best outfielder won't be out in his usual position as center field.
Seattle released the lineup for its upcoming game against San Francisco which had franchise star Julio Rodriguez slotted as designated hitter. It had Luke Raley out in center field instead.
Rodriguez has been the team's designated hitter for the majority of games since he was activated off the injured list on Aug. 11. He missed almost three weeks with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered on July 21.
Rodriguez returned to center field for Friday and Saturday's games against the Giants and has proven why his defense has been sorely missed.
He made a diving grab in extra-innings on Friday that robbed San Francisco of a run in extra innings that probably ended up saving the game for the Mariners — who ended up winning 6-5.
Rodriguez looked in some discomfort on Saturday when he dove back to first base on a pick-off attempt by Blake Snell in the bottom of the first inning.
Rodriguez's absence from the outfield could is more precautionary than anything.
Current manager Dan Wilson said that Rodriguez is simply "getting the day off" from the outfield in a pregame interview Saturday. Rodriguez should be back at center field for Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Wilson.
Fellow outfielder Victor Robles exited Saturday's game with a right index finger contusion after taking a fastball to the fingers while attempting to bunt. He's day-to-day and was also out of the lineup for Sunday.
There's 32 games left in the season and the Mariners are still looking to make a final playoff push. Preserving the health of the franchise cornerstone will be imperative if Seattle hopes to make the postseason.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS COMEBACK FALLS SHORT AGAINST GIANTS: The Seattle Mariners came one run shy of completing a comeback for the second day in a row and lost to the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Saturday. CLICK HERE
ROBLES EXITS GAME AGAINST GIANTS :Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles exited Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants after a ball hit his fingers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RALLY TO BEAT GIANTS IN EXTRAS: Leo Rivas hit a walk-off RBI single, his second of the game, to give the Seattle Mariners a walk-off 6-5 win over the San Francisco Giants in the 10th inning. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady