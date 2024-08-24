BREAKING: Victor Robles Exits Game With Apparent Hand Injury
UPDATE — 2:17 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 24): The Seattle Mariners released a statement saying that Robles suffered a contusion to his right index finger. X-rays came back negative.
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners took a massive hit to the outfield on Saturday.
Mariners right fielder Victor Robles, who was playing his first game since missing the last two with sore hip flexors, exited the game in the bottom of the first inning with an apparent hand injury.
Robles was going for a bunt to lead off the first inning when a ball collided with his fingers.
Robles was in noticeable pain after the hit and was writhing on the ground while trainers and manager Dan Wilson checked on him. Robles flung his helmet in anger before being checked on by the trainers.
After a few moments, Robles exited the game and Luke Raley took over the rest of his at-bat. Raley ended up flying out after Robles' attempted bunt was ruled foul.
Raley also took over Robles' spot in right field.
Robles' injury came not that long after Randy Arozarena was slow to get up in the top of the first following a diving catch in the outfield. Arozarena ended up staying in the game.
Robles being injured would be the last thing Seattle needs.
The outfield of Robles, Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez were scheduled to play their first game all together in the outfield on Saturday and made it one inning.
The Mariners were 4.5 games out of first-place in the American League West going into Saturday and they'll need all hands on deck if they hope to make the postseason.
Robles is batting .256 this season with three home runs, 13 RBIs and 18 stolen bases for Seattle.
There was no word on the severity of Robles' injury upon his exit.
