Seattle Mariners GM Justin Hollander Makes Bold Statement About Team's Outfield Situation
Speaking at the general manager's meetings in Texas, Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said that he believes the team has a "high-end" outfield and that adding out there isn't a priority for the organization.
He said specifically that the M's are looking at ways to upgrade the infield instead.
Per Robert Murray of Fansided:
The Seattle Mariners are prioritizing offensive upgrades, specifically in the infield, general manager Justin Hollander said.
“We feel really good about the way our outfield is coming together,” Hollander said. “Julio (Rodriguez) in center. Victor (Robles) in right. Randy Arozarena in left. We also have Luke Raley, who can play out there in addition to playing first base. We feel like it’s a pretty high-end outfield. … Our infield situation is a little less certain right now and finding a way to add some certainty and offense to that group is a priority this winter.”
While the "high-end" comment is sure to raise some eyebrows, Hollander isn't necessarily wrong. When the group is going right, Julio Rodriguez is an MVP candidate and Randy Arozarena is an All-Star player who is capable of going 30 homers, 25 stolen bases. Victor Robles may not be the 3.2 WAR player he was for 77 games in Seattle last season, but he's still an excellent defender who is capable of stealing 25-30 bases in a year and making solid contact at the top or the bottom of the order. Raley hit more than 20 (22) homers in 2024 and is a versatile chess piece for manager Dan Wilson. He can play outfield or first base.
Thus far, the M's have been heavily connected to infielders in free agency including Hyesong Kim (Korea), Ha-Seong Kim (Padres), and Gleyber Torres (Yankees), which backs up what Hollander said.
The Mariners finished 85-77 this season and missed the playoffs by one game.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: