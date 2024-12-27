Seattle Mariners Get a Shout Out From Al Michaels on Thursday Night Football Broadcast
The Seattle Seahawks beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday night as part of Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" package. The final score was a whopping 6-3. It was the lowest scoring NFL game of the year and one of only two 6-3 games played since 2011.
The win was actually hugely important to the Seahawks, who remain in contention for an NFC West title. At 9-7, they are guaranteed a winning record in new head coach Mike Macdonald's first year, which is also an accomplishment.
They'll be rooting for the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night to beat the Los Angeles Rams. If the Rams lose, the Seahawks will have a chance to clinch the NFC West title in Week 18 against the Rams.
If you could actually stomach the football on Thursday night enough to make it to the end of the broadcast, you were lucky enough to hear a Seattle Mariners reference from legendary broadcaster Al Michaels.
Michaels dropped the M's reference by appropriately saying that a team from Seattle had already beaten a team from Chicago by a 6-3 score this year: The Mariners had beaten the White Sox by that same margin back in July.
Now hey, everyone beat the White Sox in 2024 as they went 41-121, but that's besides the point. The football was so bad on Thursday night, it was just nice to hear a positive Mariners reference.
Seattle went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs. They have done essentially nothing this offseason to improve the roster and the fan base is incredibly frustrated.
At least Al Michaels gave us all a smile for one night.
