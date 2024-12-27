Seattle Mariners Get a Shout Out From Al Michaels on Thursday Night Football Broadcast

AL MICHAELS RIPS THE #BEARS 💀



Al: “Kirk, do you realize earlier this season...Seattle beat Chicago earlier this year, 6-3”



Kirk Herbstreit: “In a soccer game?”



Al: “Nope, Mariners beat the White Sox in Chicago on July 29th. History repeats”



😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/siL4GBOBGh