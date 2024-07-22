Mariners Get Good News on Health of Top Prospect
The Seattle Mariners are set to get back top prospect Felnin Celesten this week at the minor league level.
That's certainly good news for the M's, who want to continue to see Celesten develop. Ranked inside the Top 100 on both Baseball American and MLB.com's prospect lists, he's one of the most electrifying players in the entire system.
Per @MLBPipline on social media:
After missing the past month with left wrist soreness, @Mariners No. 5 prospect Felnin Celesten is expected to return to game action this week.
More on MLB's No. 90 prospect who has raked in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League: http://atmlb.com/4eHHJ5h
The 18-year-old has played in 31 games this season for the Rookie League Mariners, hitting .341 with a .984 OPS. He's also got three homers, 27 RBI and five stolen bases.
Given that the organization has Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Celesten as middle infield prospects, it seems unlikely that all three will make it to Seattle together. As a result of that, it wouldn't be shocking to see teams call and inquire about the availability of any of them as we hit the trade deadline this year - or in the offseason.
The following comes from a portion of Celesten's MLB.com prospect profile:
The switch-hitting shortstop has even been touted with the highest ceiling of any international shortstop in a decade, including Marco Luciano and Robert Puason. A huge factor in that hype was related to his performances in Colombia and the U.S., along with grander tournaments in the Dominican Republic against older competition.
The Mariners will be back in action on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels. The trade deadline is July 30.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The fourth episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is now out! In this episode, we discuss how the Mariners can beat the Astros, what they need to not do in the series, Andres Munoz not getting in the All-Star Game and more, including our interview with Bryant Robinson, who directed the Julio Rodriguez documentary that recently aired on FS1. CLICK HERE:
HOPING FOR JULIO: Julio Rodriguez left the game on Sunday with a scary looking ankle injury, but initial reports are good. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, TY: After the game on Sunday, the Mariners made a shocking decision with former All-Star Ty France. Here's the latest, and what happens next. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: