Seattle Mariners Get Huge Added Bonuses Out of Landing No. 3 Overall Draft Pick
On Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners did the incredible by earning the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The Mariners had been projected for the No. 14 pick, but found their way right near the top of the draft.
While having the No. 3 pick in the draft is certainly nice and will afford the M's another chance to add impact in the farm system, it also gives the M's some other opportunities as well.
For instance, by getting the No. 3 pick, the M's have opened up nearly $6 million in additional draft slot money. This money can be spent on one player, or the M's can maneuver it through the draft, perhaps throwing some additional money at players that may be thought of as hard to sign.
Also, the Mariners recently received another comp pick at the end of the first round. Given that the M's have this No. 3 pick, perhaps they feel comfortable trading that comp pick, which is something that could be useful as Seattle tries to build out its roster this offseason. Comp picks are the only draft picks that can be traded.
The Mariners have earned the No. 3 overall pick multiple times before, taking pitcher Roger Salkeld in 1989, outfielder Jose Cruz Jr. in 1995, catcher Jeff Clement in 2005 and catcher Mike Zunino in 2012.
None of those players had exceptional success in Seattle, but Zunino did hit 20 or more homers in three different seasons for the M's. He became an All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays after leaving the M's.
