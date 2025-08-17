Seattle Mariners Get Major Break Ahead of Crucial Series, But For Unfortunate Reason
The Seattle Mariners will look to win their fourth series out of their last five when they play the New York Mets on Sunday night at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Penn.
After the Mariners' series finale against the Mets, the former will conclude their nine-game road trip with a three-game series against another National League East team, the Philadelphia Phillies. That begins at 3:45 p.m. PT on Monday.
Philadelphia will be without its ace when Seattle comes into town, which is good news for the Mariners from a baseball perspective. However, the reason for that is a scary one that trumps baseball.
According to a report from The Athletic's Philadelphia beat writer Charlotte Varnes on "X," Zack Wheeler has a blood clot in his "upper right extremity." A subsequent post from ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan on "X" said there's no clear timetable or Wheeler's return.
Wheeler has finished top-six in Cy Young voting for three of the last four seasons. He's posted a 2.71 ERA with 195 strikeouts in 149.2 innings pitched across 24 starts this year. He's allowed an opposing batting average of .197 and it's his second consecutive season allowing an opposing batting average below .200.
Mariners starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo will start Games 1 and 3 of the series against the Phillies. Seattle starting pitcher Bryce Miller is expected to be activated off the injured list for Game 2.
Miller has been on the injured list since June 10 (retroactive to June 7) due to right elbow inflammation.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 68-56 and in a tie for the first wild card spot in the American League.
