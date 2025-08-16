Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh 'Proud' of Latest Incredible Achievement
The Seattle Mariners were on the winning end of one of the most exciting shootouts of the season, beating the New York Mets 11-9 at Citi Field.
It was a record-setting night for the Mariners, who hit a franchise-high nine doubles against the Mets.
It was also another record-setting night for Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh.
In the top of the third inning, Raleigh hit a two-run homer to left field. It was his major league-leading 46th homer of the season, which gave him sole possession of the second-most single-season homers by a catcher in MLB history, passing Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.
Raleigh needs two more home runs to tie, and three more to pass, Salvador Perez for the most home runs in a single season by a catcher in MLB history.
"Pretty crazy honestly," Raleigh said in a postgame interview Friday. "I don't really have any words. It's very cool. Very cool accomplishment. Very glad we got the win tonight. Kind of a 'cherry on top' situation with that home run. Kind of a surreal moment."
Raleigh's homer also gave him 100 RBIs on the season, matching a single-season career-high and putting him at second-most in the majors entering Saturday.
By reaching 100 RBIs, Raleigh became the first catcher since Hall of Famer Mike Piazza to have consecutive seasons of 100 or more RBIs. Piazza accomplished that feat from 1996-2000.
"It's a great feeling," Raleigh said. "RBIs are hard to come by. Those are important. I learned early on in my career those are a very important stat that sometimes gets overlooked. Very proud of that. It's a good feeling."
Raleigh and the Mariners will look to clinch a series win against the Mets at 1:10 p.m. PT on Saturday.
