Seattle Mariners Unable to Get Bats Going in 3-1 Loss to New York Mets
The Seattle Mariners were unable to replicate their offensive display from the previous day and fell to the New York Mets 3-1 on Saturday at Citi Field.
The Mariners dropped to 68-56 with the loss, are now tied with the Boston Red Sox for the top American League wild card spot and dropped one game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West when the game ended.
"Tough one today," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Another hard-fought ball game. ... Offensively, we were able to create some traffic, especially there in the third inning, but weren't able to cash in a couple of times. ... Just weren't able to get back into it."
The Mets, despite coming out with the victory, also weren't able to match their solid offensive showing from Friday's 11-9 loss to the Mariners.
But New York was able to find an early-game advantage against Seattle starting pitcher Bryan Woo, who had an otherwise stellar night.
Woo, for the 24th time this season, went through the sixth inning. He struck out eight, walked two, threw a wild pitch and allowed one earned run on six hits.
The one earned run allowed by Woo was an RBI double hit by New York shortstop Francisco Lindor in the bottom of the third.
"Whether it looks pretty or not, just trying to do my job. Keep us in the game," Woo said in a postgame interview. "Felt like I was able to do that. A lot of stuff still wasn't great. Just falling behind and throwing a lot more pitches than I think I needed to. But all in all, kept us in the game. That's all that matters."
Lindor's double was the only run scored for most of the game. The Mariners were unable to get anything going against Mets rookie starting pitcher Nolan McLean. In his major league debut, he fanned eight, walked four and allowed two hits.
Once Woo was pulled, New York put up another pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh against left-handed Seattle reliever Caleb Ferguson and right-handed pitcher Carlos Vargas. Mets second baseman Brett Baty scored on a sacrifice fly hit by right fielder Juan Soto and first baseman Pete Alonso hit an RBI double.
Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit a one-out, solo home run to left field in the top of the ninth for the eventual final of 3-1.
Seattle will have a chance to win the series against New York in Game 3, the Little League Classic, at 4:10 p.m. PT on Sunday at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.
George Kirby will start for the Mariners and Clay Holmes will start the Mets.
