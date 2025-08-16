Closer For Seattle Mariners' Biggest Rivals Unlikely to Return in Regular Season
There's a month-and-a-half left in the season and the Seattle Mariners are firmly in the playoff race.
Entering Saturday, the Mariners were 68-55, a half-game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and led the Boston Red Sox for the top wild card spot.
Seattle has been one of the hottest teams in baseball since the trade deadline July 31, and have made up several games on Houston in the division.
The Astros could be without their All-Star closer for the final push of the regular season.
According to a post on "X" from The Athletic's Houston beat reporter Chandler Rome, Astros reliever Josh Hader said it's unlikely he'll return in the regular season.
Hader also said a return in the postseason is possible, but in a one-inning only role, per Rome's report.
Hader has been on the injured list since Aug. 12 (retroactive to Aug. 11) due to right shoulder strain. He last pitched against the New York Yankees on Aug. 8.
Hader's comments match the general thought on his availability going forward. ESPN insider Buster Olney expressed his doubt on Hader returning this season on a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast.
Hader is a six-time All-Star and three-time National League Reliever of The Year. He's posted a 2.05 ERA this season with 76 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched across 48 outings. He has 28 saves in 29 opportunities this season.
Hader is one of the best relievers in baseball. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, but his absence could hurt Houston in this last month and-and-a-half and allow the Mariners to secure their fist division title since 2001.
The Astros and Seattle will play a three-game series from Sept. 19-21 at Daikin Park in Houston.
