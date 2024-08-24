Seattle Mariners Do Something For the First Time All Season in Win vs. Giants on Friday
The Seattle Mariners started the Dan Wilson-era with a bang on Friday night, rallying from four runs down to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in extra innings.
The M's trailed 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning before scoring four runs to tie it. They then won it in bottom of the tenth on a walk-off single from Leo Rivas.
The Mariners recorded six consecutive hits in that eighth inning, marking the first time they've gotten six straight hits all season.
The @Mariners recorded 6+ consecutive hits for the first time since recording 6 consecutive hits on June 23, 2023 at Baltimore (8th inning of 13-1 Seattle win).
The M's utilized a single from Jorge Polanco, then another from Mitch Haniger to start the rally. Justin Turner then singled and brought home a run to make it 5-2. Josh Rojas added another single to make it 5-3 before Rivas made it 5-4 with his own single. Luke Raley then dropped in a flare to tie the game at 5-5. The Mariners still had nobody out and a chance to take the lead, but Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena failed to get the go-ahead run it at that time. Arozarena went 0-for-5 at the dish and continues to really struggle since coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays.
With the win, the Mariners are now 65-64 on the season. They are 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 6.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the wild card race.
They'll play the Giants again on Saturday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
