Seattle Mariners Give Well Wishes to Seattle Seahawks on "X" Ahead of Week 1
The Seattle Mariners took to social media on Sunday to give a good luck message to the Seattle Seahawks as they kick off the 2024 campaign.
While the Mariners are wrapping up their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis, the Seahawks are back home in Seattle getting ready to take on the Denver Broncos at 1:05 p.m. PT.
It will the first game in the Mike Macdonald-era for Seattle, as the new head coach takes over for longtime sideline caller Pete Carroll. The Seahawks went 9-7 a season ago but there are reasons for optimism under Macdonald, namely that his defensive background should help improve a Seahawks team that was porous against the run in 2023 and also committed too many penalties.
While nothing in the NFL is a guarantee, this would appear to be one of the more winnable games on the Seahawks schedule. Denver is coming off a sub.500 season and moved on from quarterback Russell Wilson this off-season. They'll be starting rookie QB Bo Nix, who finished his collegiate career at Oregon.
As for the Mariners, they entered play on Sunday at 72-71 on the season. They are 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card race.
On the negative front for the M's, Victor Robles was supposed to be back in the lineup for Seattle. He was originally leading off and playing right field but was scratched shortly before first pitch in favor of Luke Raley. Robles has been battling a hip issue.
The Mariners will be off on Monday before returning home to take on the San Diego Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday.
