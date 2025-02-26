Seattle Mariners Given One of Lowest Offseason Grades By National Publication
The Seattle Mariners were given one of the lowest offseason grades in baseball, earning a "D-" from USA Today on Wednesday.
Apparently, the same free agent inactivity that frustrated fans all winter drew their ire as well.
We double- and triple-checked it and yes, retaining Jorge Polanco and adding Donovan Solano constituted the bulk of “maintaining” an offense that ranked 22nd in OPS and 21st in runs scored. Criminal support of a unicorn pitching staff.
The M's brought back Polanco on a one-year deal worth $7.5 million and signed Solano to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. Both are expected to be regulars for Seattle, with Polanco taking over as the starting third baseman after playing second last year.
The M's elected to sit out the free agent market for guys like Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso, both of whom could have helped. Seattle is also clearly banking on a full year of Victor Robles and Randy Arozarena to help the offense, while also hoping that the addition of hitting coach Kevin Seitzer will help. The M's offense has been better in spring training, as they've scored 10 runs or more in each of the last four Cactus League games.
The M's are 3-2 right now, having won three straight.
They'll take on the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:10 p.m. PT. The Mariners will open up the season on March 27 when they take on these very same A's at T-Mobile Park for a four-game series.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for a BIG episode on his last day in Peoria at spring training. Brady makes two huge announcements which will change the podcast forever (in a good way), and we sit down with M's catcher Cal Raleigh. Furthermore, Brady plays back some of the audio from his talk with Emerson Hancock and we hear from Logan Gilbert after his first start of the spring. CLICK HERE:
BATTLE TO WATCH: With most of the starting roles set, the M's biggest battles this spring look like they could be at the end of the roster. CLICK HERE:
BATTING STANCE GUY: The popular "Batting Stance Guy" on social media did a prefect rendition of the 1995 Mariners. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.