Seattle Mariners Hats for MLB All-Star Game, Home Run Derby Revealed
The Seattle Mariners have the potential to have multiple All-Stars on the field for the Midsummer Classic this year in Atlanta. Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, J.P. Crawford, Andres Munoz and Bryan Woo all have All-Star cases, with Raleigh seeming like a sure thing at this point.
And for those Mariners that do make the trip to Atlanta, they'll have a slightly different look to them, as we got a peak at the official All-Star Game caps on Monday.
Baseball is (correctly) going back to having players wear the actual team jerseys at the game, but the hat gets a slight alteration with the addition of the stars on the top of the head. The home run derby hats on the right remain a wild variation of the team's regular cap.
The Mariners had two All-Stars last season in Logan Gilbert and Andres Munoz, but neither pitcher actually participated in the game, so Mariners fans will hope to see the team get some participation in the game this year. At this moment, that seems likely, as Raleigh is well ahead in the first round of fan voting at the catcher position. He had more than one million total votes as of Monday's first update. Alejandro Kirk, who was second, didn't even have 400,000.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 36-35 overall and in second place in the American League West, 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros. Seattle will take on the Boston Red Sox again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Woo will pitch against Walker Buehler.
