Seattle Mariners Have a Glimmer of Hope with Latest Playoff Odds
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 4.5 games back in the American League West and 3.0 games back in the American League wild card. The M's have been able to creep back into the wild card race due to continued slip-ups by the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.
Entering play on Tuesday:
Record
Games Back
Minnesota Twins
76-68
--
Boston Red Sox
73-71
3.0
Detroit Tigers
73-71
3.0
Seattle Mariners
73-71
3.0
The good news for Seattle is that they are obviously within 3.0 games, which means you are in striking distance. The bad news, obviously, is that that they are tied with two other teams. What's made worse is that the M's don't own the tiebreaker this season over ANY of those teams, so they have to finish at least one game above each of them.
However, there is some good news that was put out by MLB Trade Rumors and Fangraphs on Tuesday:
With less than three weeks to go until the regular season concludes, Seattle’s playoff hopes are looking unlikely but not impossible, as FanGraphs gives the club a 7.7% chance to make the postseason, highest of all AL clubs not currently in playoff position.
Now 7.7 percent is not a lot, but to be rated above both Boston and Detroit is a good piece of news. The Red Sox have a difficult remaining schedule, seeing the Orioles and Yankees this week. What's more is they also play the Twins for three games later this month.
Sadly, the Tigers are listed with an easy schedule the rest of the way. Though they have six games with the Orioles remaining, they get to play both the Chicago White Sox and the Colorado Rockies.
The Mariners will be in action on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. PT. They also have a three-game series with the Astros later this month, so they have a chance to more directly impact the division race.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting back into the playoff race, the need to bring back Edgar Martinez in 2025 and the decision to bring Jerry Dipoto back. Furthermore, we talk with Teren Kowatsch, who spent the day with top prospects Laz Montes, Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo recently. CLICK HERE:
JULIO SHARES NICE MOMENT: Julio Rodriguez made a trade with a young fan
CATCHIN UP WITH COLT: Our own Teren Kowatsch was in Everett on Sunday to sit down with M's top prospect Colt Emerson. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: