Mariners Cannot Let Backlash Kill Their Luis Castillo-Bryce Miller Piggyback Experiment Yet

The easiest thing for the Mariners to do after the Luis Castillo-Bryce Miller piggyback blew up in their face would be to pretend the idea was ridiculous from the start. Even if it would probably make a lot of frustrated fans feel heard, it would actually be the wrong decision.

Their ending against the White Sox was disappointing. Seattle had a 1-0 lead in the ninth inning, Andrés Muñoz was available, and the game slipped away with Castillo having to wear it. We’re not pretending that’s okay. It was a loss made worse by the feeling that the Mariners had the right arm waiting, and still somehow fumbled the bag.

The backlash has started to swallow the entire idea whole, and that’s where the noise needs to settle down. The piggyback itself was not the disaster. The game management was.

Bryce Miller did exactly what the Mariners needed him to do in his return from an oblique injury. He gave them 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out seven. Castillo followed and well, for a while, gave them useful innings too. He struck out the side in the seventh and helped carry the bridge deeper into the game. The idea was pretty flawless until they pushed it too far. That’s a distinction we cannot lose sight of.

The Mariners’ Piggyback Plan Was Defensible Until it Became Stubborn

The Mariners didn’t lose because Miller and Castillo were paired together. They lost because the game stopped matching the script and Dan Wilson and company, bless their hearts, kept reading from it anyway.

A piggyback is supposed to be a tool, not a trap. Leave it to game management to make it become one. It was supposed to help the Mariners manage Miller’s workload while he builds back up, keep Castillo stretched out while he works through his struggles, and avoid a six-man rotation that could throw everyone else’s rhythm off.

If Castillo is cruising through the seventh and eighth, you take those outs. But the ninth inning of a one-run game is not the time to get precious with the plan. You have your closer for a reason.

Instead, the Mariners let Castillo begin the ninth with a one-run lead while Muñoz waited. By the time the closer entered, Seattle was asking him to clean up a mess instead of giving him the inning from the start. That isn’t the piggyback failing. That’s the Mariners failing the piggyback.

So run it back against The Athletics if that’s going to be the plan. Give Miller another controlled turn. Give Castillo another structured lane. See if the tandem can protect the rotation without management turning the bullpen into a guessing game. Also, it’ll be great if the offense mustered more than one hit.

The boundary has to be clear. Yanking Miller after 5 2/3 innings can be justified. Going to Ferrer in a lefty vs. lefty matchup worked out seamlessly. But if Castillo gives them two good innings, maybe just take the win and move on. If the ninth inning belongs to Muñoz, give it to Muñoz. It doesn’t need to be more complicated than it already is.

Run it back. And let the Mariners avoid blowing up their rotation after one ugly ending.