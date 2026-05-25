White Sox DFA Former Mariners Outfielder Jarred Kelenic in Latest Career Setback

Jarred Kelenic being designated for assignment by the White Sox isn’t a shocker. There was a time when anything involving Kelenic felt enormous in Seattle. But with Chicago cutting him loose before the calendar switches to June, it mostly lands as another uncomfortable checkpoint in a career that has refused to settle into what it once looked like it could become.

Chicago designated Kelenic for assignment after just 19 games with the big-league club, clearing space for infielder/outfielder Rikuu Nishida. Kelenic had signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the offseason and earned another look after showing some pop and patience in Triple-A. But the major-league version was still too much of the Quad-A arc attached to his name. He hit .226/.305/.321 over 59 plate appearances with 20 strikeouts, six walks, an 81 wRC+ and -0.3 WAR.

That’s not a long runway. The decision isn’t confusing, but it raises the question of what it represents for the Sox.

Former Mariners Prospect Jarred Kelenic Gets Another Harsh Reminder From White Sox

The White Sox are actually hanging around .500, which changes a lot of things. These aren’t the White Sox of old that could just keep running out experiments because, what else were they doing? If a roster spot is going to a reclamation project, that player has to give them something right away. Kelenic unfortunately did not do that.

The eye test still occasionally tricks you. He can still look the part. He moves around the outfield well enough to make you think there is a role in there somewhere. The build, the prospect pedigree, and the flashes can create arguments about him. But the package rarely comes together when presented with an opportunity.

With the White Sox, the issue was not that he looked overmatched. He drew a few walks and got on base a little. But when a third of your plate appearances end in strikeouts, the rest of the profile has to be louder.

That’s especially true if you’re trying to stick on a team that already has their bigger swing in the lineup. If you are not Munetaka Murakami, you don’t get unlimited patience.

Kelenic’s big-league career has become a long loop of almost. The Mariners lived through that version first. When he needed a fresh start, Atlanta gave him another opportunity. Then, Chicago after that. The same question keeps following him anyway.

Kelenic is still only 26, which is young enough for another team to take interest. Hopefully, someone will. But the margin is much smaller now. He’s out of minor-league options. And he’s already cleared waivers before.